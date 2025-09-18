EXCLUSIVE: Teja Sajja spills the tea about his upcoming sequels Jai Hanuman, Mirai Jaitharaya and Zombie Reddy 2

Teja Sajja is currently basking in the success of his latest movie, Mirai, directed by Karthik Gattamneni. Following the film’s impressive performance at the box office, the HanuMan actor was featured in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, where he spilled the beans on his highly anticipated upcoming projects: Jai Hanuman, Mirai: Jaitharaya, and Zombie Reddy 2.

In conversation with Pinkvilla, Teja Sajja was asked about his upcoming ventures, particularly the sequel to HanuMan titled Jai Hanuman, which will feature Rishab Shetty in the title role.

In response, Teja said, “The work for Jai Hanuman is in progress, the work is going on. However, Prasanth sir is currently busy with another project; he has to finish that first. Also, Rishab sir is playing lord Hanuman in the film, so he is also busy with Kantara 2. Once all of them come together, then Jai Hanuman will commence.”

Teja further added details about Mirai 2 with Rana Daggubati as the main antagonist. The actor said, “The whole script is yet to be narrated with Rana sir as of yet. However, we have a crazy…crazy idea for the Mirai sequel. We hope and pray that it gets a great number at the box office, so that it gives us the platform to make the kind of film we are dreaming of making.”

“I am sure that with the response we are getting, Karthik sir would create something visually stunning. This time, I hope we’ll make something that is on par with international standards. We already have a basic story; he even tried narrating it to me during this film’s shoot, but I was like, let’s make Mirai first,” he said.

Additionally, Teja Sajja confirmed that he will begin shooting for Zombie Reddy 2 from January 2026. The actor shared, “The film will be a new world, it will have a lot of comedy, some great action, and fantastic visuals. It will predominantly be a fun film.”

Teja Sajja’s recent movie

Teja Sajja was recently seen in the lead role in Mirai. The superhero fantasy actioner follows the story of Vedha, a prophesied warrior who must save the world from Mahabir Lama, aka Black Sword, a villain determined to attain immortality and become a god.

Alongside the HanuMan actor, the film stars Manchu Manoj, Shriya Saran, Ritika Nayak, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, and many more in key roles.

