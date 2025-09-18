Tamil actor and comedian Robo Shankar passes away at 46 after collapsing on set during shoot

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Tamil actor and comedian Robo Shankar passed away on September 18, 2025. The 46-year-old actor was recently admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, after collapsing on set during a film’s shoot.

As his death sent shockwaves across the Tamil cinema industry, several stars, including Kamal Haasan, Karthi, Simran Bagga, and others, penned their condolences.

Tamil actor Robo Shankar passes away

According to reports, including one shared by India Today, Robo Shankar had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital. He was being closely monitored by doctors due to his fluctuating blood pressure.

However, after his health continued to deteriorate, he ultimately took his last breath and succumbed to the illness within a few hours.

As the news of his death spreads across the Tamil cinema industry, Kamal Haasan penned a tribute for him via X (formerly Twitter). The Tamil-language tweet loosely translates to, “Robo Shankar. Robo is just a pseudonym. In my dictionary, you are a human. Therefore, my younger brother. So, will you just leave me and go? You left, your job is done. My job remains unfinished. You leave tomorrow for us. Therefore, tomorrow is ours.”

Moreover, Karthi also penned his condolences and said, “It aches to see how destructive choices over time can erode health. A great talent gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. #RoboShankar.”

Read the posts here:

Who is Robo Shankar?

Robo Shankar was a Tamil actor predominantly known for his comedic roles. The actor initially started his career in the late 1990s in Tamil cinema. He started off playing uncredited roles in movies like Padayappa (starring Rajinikanth), Joot, Aai, and more.

Following minor stints, he made prominent appearances in films like Chennai Kadhal, Deepavali, Azhagan Azhagi, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, and Vaayai Moodi Pesavum.

However, his most memorable role was in the Dhanush starrer flick Maari, where he played the character Sanikizhamai.

Over the years, the actor had appeared in several well-known movies, including Maari 2, Ajith Kumar’s Viswasam, Puli starring Thalapathy Vijay, Mr. Local with Sivakarthikeyan, Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra, and many more.

The actor-comedian is survived by his wife, Priyanka Shankar, and daughter, Indraja Shankar. His daughter is also a former actress who appeared alongside Thalapathy Vijay in Bigil, directed by Atlee.

