The Conjuring: Last Rites India Box Office: Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson starrer nets Rs 78 crore in 3 weeks, nears theatrical end

The Conjuring: Last Rites, starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, started off on a good note but lost momentum on the weekdays. Although the movie has emerged as a HIT in India, the expectations were of much more with the sort of opening it had and had it managed to build upon its superb opening weekend.

Opening at Rs 17 crore on its first day, Last Rites wrapped the opening week at Rs 65.50 crore, including paid previews. The movie added just Rs 8.50 crore in the second weekend, followed by a significant dip on the weekdays once again. From its second Monday to Thursday, the movie minted only Rs 3.70 crore, with Rs 80 lakh coming today.

The Conjuring: Last Rites wraps second week at Rs 78 crore

Distributed by Warner Bros Pictures, The Conjuring: Last Rites closed its two weeks slightly under Rs 78 crore net at the Indian box office, with a sharp decline of 80 per cent in the second week.

With the arrival of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 in cinemas tomorrow, The Conjuring: Last Rites is expected to curb its box office run soon. Based on the current trends, the horror flick is likely to wind up its theatrical run under 85 crore net in India.

Day-wise box office collections of The Conjuring: Last Rites in India:

Day Box Office Previews Rs 0.42 crore 1 Rs 16.90 crore 2 Rs 17.00 crore 3 Rs 15.25 crore 4 Rs 4.90 crore 5 Rs 5.45 crore 6 Rs 3.25 crore 7 Rs 2.65 crore 8 Rs 2.00 crore 9 Rs 3.50 crore 10 Rs 3.00 crore 11 Rs 1.00 crore 12 Rs 1.00 crore 13 Rs 0.90 crore 14 Rs 0.70 crore (est.) Total Rs 77.92 crore net in India

Had the movie opened to a positive reception, it would have crossed the Rs 100 crore net mark easily at the Indian box office. Nevertheless, Last Rites turned out to be the biggest Hollywood horror grosser in India.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

