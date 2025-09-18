Lokah Kerala Box Office 3 Weeks: Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero movie refuses to slow down, crosses Rs 96 crore

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the titular role, along with Naslen, is not slowing down anytime soon. Released on August 29, the superhero movie has completed its three weeks and it is still dominating the box office.

Directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra collected Rs 38.65 crore in its opening week, followed by Rs 36.10 crore in the second week. The movie recorded a strong hold in the third week as well and added Rs 21.50 crore to the tally, with an estimated Rs 1.50 crore coming today on its Day 22.

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra inches closer to Rs 100 crore club

The total three weeks box office collection of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra now stands at Rs 96.25 crore gross at the Kerala box office. The movie is all set to join Thudarum in the Rs 100 crore club in a couple of days, possibly by its fourth Saturday if it manages to record good jumps the next two days. How far the movie can go from there on will be determined on the performance of this weekend's release- Mirage.

If the Asif Ali starrer opens to strong word-of-mouth, it will eventually affect the box office potential of the Kalyani Priyadarshan film and will end its aspirations of emerging the new Industry Hit on Malayalam land.

Day-wise box office collections of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office Week 1 Rs 38.65 crore Week 2 Rs 36.10 crore Day 16 Rs 3.25 crore Day 17 Rs 5.20 crore Day 18 Rs 5.30 crore Day 19 Rs 2.40 crore Day 20 Rs 2.10 crore Day 21 Rs 1.75 crore Day 22 Rs 1.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 96.25 crore

Globally, the movie has already crossed the Rs 255 crore mark. It is heading to surpass the lifetime earnings of L2 Empuraan, soon.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

