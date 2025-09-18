Vrusshabha Teaser Review: Mohanlal starrer’s first glimpse is a visual spectacle exploring theme of eternal love

Vrusshabha, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is slated for a theatrical release during Diwali 2025. The makers of this Telugu-Malayalam bilingual movie have unveiled the first teaser, showcasing impressive visual elements and grandeur.

Vrusshabha Teaser Review

Vrusshabha teaser offers a brief yet captivating look into the extravagant world crafted for this fantasy action drama. Mohanlal appears as a king in a past life, donning a regal avatar and exuding authority as he wields a sword with commanding presence.

While embracing its period setting, the film also delves into the theme of reincarnation and eternal love, transcending the boundaries of time. This project marks the first time Lalettan portrays a king on screen.

Joining the veteran superstar, Vrusshabha features actors like Ragini Dwivedi and Samarjit Lankesh as the co-leads. As per reports, the movie explores the tale of two rival kings who are reincarnated as father and son, navigating action, drama, and emotional complexities across lifetimes.

Watch the Vrusshabha teaser here:

Vrusshabha is written and directed by Nanda Kishore, best known for his work in Kannada cinema with films like Victory, Mukunda Murari (starring Upendra and Kichcha Sudeepa), Pogaru, and more.

The film is co-produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, with musical soundtrack and background scores are crafted by Sam CS. Antony Samson and KM Prakash are handling the cinematography and editing, respectively.

Action sequences are choreographed by Peter Hein, Stunt Silva, and Nikhil, promising a high-octane visual spectacle.

Mohanlal’s upcoming films

Mohanlal was recently seen in a lead role for the comedy-drama film Hridayapoorvam, directed by veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad. The movie had Lalettan play the role of Sandeep, a wealthy businessman who runs a cloud kitchen and has recently undergone a heart transplant.

After being invited to the engagement ceremony of his heart donor’s daughter in Pune, Sandeep’s brief visit turns into an extended stay, leading to a heartwarming journey that changes his life.

Looking ahead, Mohanlal is next set to appear in cameo appearances in Mammootty starrer Patriot and Dileep’s Bha Bha Ba. He also has major upcoming projects, including Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 3 and a cop comedy drama, tentatively titled L360.

