EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani says, 'Kabir Singh and Preeti are flawed characters; at the end love story resonated'

Kiara Advani delivered the first blockbuster of her career with Kabir Singh this year where she was seen alongside . Kiara as Preeti received lot of love, but a certain section of the audience wasn't convinced with her subdued and vulnerable nature. It was 'toxic' at many levels and received a lot of flak. In an exclusive chat, we asked Kiara if she agreed to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's justification for a character like Kabir and why Preeti behaved the way she did.

To this, Kiara reiterated, "Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Personally, for me, it will be a film which will be special to me. The character was obviously very different from what I am. Getting into the debate of what is right or wrong, I don't know... I wouldn't want to enter that position. Everyone has said what they wanted to. The movie received feedback which was both overwhelming and strong. I think it started a conversation."



When prodded if she would do the same thing that Preeti did in love, Kiara shared, "Personally, I am a very different person. So, I may not react the same way she does because I did not grow up that way; my mindset and environment are different. The kind of person Kiara is, it is very different from Preeti. I wouldn't have done so many things that she did but when I was playing her, I couldn't let Kiara's thought cloud Preeti. I played her as a character and detached. As an actor, that was my process. It is a perspective of the director. Each of us was aware of how is he telling the story and we believed in it. Maybe if someone else made it, he or she would do it differently, but at the end of the day, everything is fictional. No one is asking you to be like Preeti or Kabir. They are extremely flawed characters, I think it is the love story which everyone related to. At the end of the day, love is love."

