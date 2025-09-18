Jolly LLB 3 Final Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom drama records 40,000 admits in National Chains, significantly affected by VPF issues

After Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2 and Housefull 5, Akshay Kumar is returning to the screens with his fourth film this year - Jolly LLB 3. Co-starring Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, the courtroom comedy drama is hitting the cinemas in a couple of hours. The movie closed its advance booking on a decent note, selling around 40,000 tickets in the two national chains, PVRInox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. However, the movie was heading to close its advance at the 50,000 mark, which got affected by VPF issues.

PVR Inox had stopped the advances for a couple of hours on September 17 (Wednesday) due to a conflict related to the payment of Virtual Print Fee (VPF), which Star Studios refused to pay. The multiplex chain re-opened the advances in the morning but paused it during the prime hours from 9 PM, a day before the release.

Jolly LLB 3 eyes decent start, relies on word-of-mouth

The opening day figure of Jolly LLB 3 will rely heavily on spot booking and walk-ins. If the comedy drama manages to record healthy word-of-mouth, it shall instantly boost its footfalls and occupancy in the evening and night shows. The movie has a chance of hitting a double-digit opening; however, the content needs to resonate with the audience.

Considering a franchise two-hero film, the film should be ideally targetting a start of Rs 15 crore on the opening day. However, Jolly LLB 3 is a Saturday film, which doesn't have many mass factors to attract the audience in the B & C centres on the opening day. Though it can storm a solid jump on the second day, depending on its word-of-mouth.

Jolly LLB 3 clashes with Nishaanchi in cinemas

As Pinkvilla reported, Jolly LLB is releasing on an expected screen count of 3500. The Subhash Kapoor directorial is certified with a U/A rating by the Censor Board of the Film Certification. The 2-hour 37-minute-long movie is all set to clash with Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi at the box office.

