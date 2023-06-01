EXCLUSIVE: Luka Chuppi 2 on the cards? Here’s what director Laxman Utekar has to say

Laxman Utekar’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan releases tomorrow. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the director shared how he came up with the idea of this romantic comedy. “After Mimi I was looking for a subject, and my writers came up with this idea. They came up with the story, and I liked it. It was (about) a middle-class joint family, a couple living together… and what I liked about the story is that in our country every person wants to have his own house, and for that, he battles so many challenges,” says the filmmaker.

He further adds, “People feel that once they have a house their kids could stay peacefully there, and they would have a happy life. The film is about that only, and I really liked that. You know everyone wants a house of their own, but it's not easy to buy one. So I liked that thought and around that we started developing a script and started writing. That's how it became Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.”

Luka Chuppi 2

Meanwhile, Laxman Utekar had made his Hindi directorial debut with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer - Luka Chuppi, and ever since its release rumors of a sequel has been doing the rounds. So is Luka Chuppi 2 on the cards? “As of now, no. There is no thought of making Luka Chuppi 2. But in the future maybe after Chhava, definitely because it's a very interesting subject, so why not. As of now, nothing has been clicked but if something does then definitely I would love to make Luka Chuppi 2.” Laxman Utekar signs off.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan wraps up SatyaPrem Ki Katha shoot; Actor says, 'A special film and a special character'