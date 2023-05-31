EXCLUSIVE: Laxman Utekar on casting Vicky, Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke & working with Katrina Kaif

Laxman Utekar’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke releases on June 2, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the director opened up about casting Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. “During the writing stage itself I was sure that I wanted to do this film with Vicky Kaushal. The reason is that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a middle class family drama, and I wanted somebody who understands their values, the value of a small town, and Vicky, besides being a star, also belongs to a middle class family so he understands it. What happens is that sometimes in a film the character doesn’t look from that world, and then things start to look a bit off. But in our trailer you must have seen that in terms of the costumes and the language, Vicky looks like he is a part of that world,” explains the filmmaker.

Further elaborating about roping in Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady, Laxman Utekar shares, “I knew Sara, and the person that she is in real life - a little bubbly, little stubborn, mischievous - this character is also very similar. So when I met her I felt that if she played Saumya, then it would be easy for her to translate that behavior into the character. We did some workshops, and both of them easily merged into their characters and that world.”

Katrina Kaif

Furthermore, did Katrina Kaif ever pay them a visit on the set, and did he ever want to cast Vicky and her together for this film? “She never came on set, but she came to meet Vicky during Lohri in Indore. So she did celebrate Lohri with Vicky and Sara but she never came on the set. But in the future I would definitely love to work with both of them if I find a story like that,” says Laxman Utekar, adding that he hasn’t discussed any film with Katrina Kaif as yet.

ALSO READ: Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani welcome their second child, a baby girl