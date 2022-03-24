EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s next based on real-life story to roll from April 20; Actor training in Karate

Nawazuddin Siddiqui started shooting for Noorani Chehra from February 14, which marks Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon’s Bollywood debut. Pinkvilla has learnt that the Sacred Games actor has wrapped up shooting for the film, and is already gearing up for his next project, which reunites him with Serious Men producer Sejal Shah. However, Sejal will be directing this one. Nawaz and Sejal are working on a biographical drama that revolves around the life of a customs officer, and will start shooting for the as-yet-untitled project from April 20.

“The shooting schedule will begin in Goa, where they will be filming for about 10 days, after which they will continue shooting in Mumbai. They will be filming at real locations, recce for which has already been done by Sejal. Casting for the leading lady is currently on. Nawaz has started prepping for his part too. The character requires him to undergo training in Karate and Hurdling, which he has already begun,” informs a source close to the development.

Bhavesh Mandalia has written the script, who has earlier worked on films like OMG: Oh My God! and Angrezi Medium.

Meanwhile, Nawaz has an interesting line-up of films ahead. The actor has Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the pipeline, the trailer of which was recently unveiled. He also has Kushan Nandy’s Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Sudhir Mishra's Afwaah with Bhumi Pednekar in his kitty. He has also been offered a romantic-drama by acclaimed filmmaker, Vishal Bhardwaj, and the movie is expected to roll by 2022-end.

