EXCLUSIVE: Diana Penty is the leading lady in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Shahid Kapoor starrer; Read Deets

In November, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar had started shooting for his next with Shahid Kapoor, and recently even announced the film’s wrap by posting an image of a stunt sequence from his upcoming movie on Instagram. “Action has always been one of my favourite genres and the thrill of making action movies on set is even a greater experience. Film Wrap, Thank you @shahidkapoor and entire team for making these last 6 months super fun,” Ali captioned the picture. Pinkvilla now has another update on this much awaited project.

We have learnt that Diana Penty is the leading lady of this as yet untitled film. “Diana has a very strong role in the film, and was extremely happy to be a part of the project. Meanwhile, they have completed shooting for the film, and Ali has got busy with its post-production now,” informs a source in the know.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Diana is a part of Selfiee, which also features Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, and Nushrratt Bharuccha. “The things we do for a #Selfiee. Super excited to hop onto this mad ride with the absolute bests by my side,” Diana captioned the announcement video. She was also recently seen in director Rosshan Andrrews’ Malayalam mystery-thriller, Salute, with Dulquer Salmaan.

She made her acting debut in 2012 with Homi Adajania’s romcom Cocktail, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. She has also featured in Mudassar Aziz’s Happy Bhag Jayegi, and in Abhishek Sharma’s Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.

