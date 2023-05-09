EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he and Rishab Shetty are friends, opens up on chances of a collaboration

Months after the release of Kantara, its actor-director Rishab Shetty continues to receive love for his Kannada action-thriller. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about his December meeting with Rishab, and about his fondness for the star. Nawaz had posted pictures from their meeting on Instagram with the caption, “It was super amazing to spend some quality time with you @rishabshettyofficial & @pramodshettyk & team #kantara at my house. Surprisingly @rishabshettyofficial and I have so many things in common that we could talk about it endlessly.”

Elaborating about the meeting, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared, “Rishab and his friends do a lot of theater, and one thing that is special is that our Gurus are the same. We have known each other from earlier, we have spoken earlier. So when he was here, he came over and we spoke. He is in touch with theater, and thank God he is still connected to his roots, his traditional form, and even made a film about it. So since our Gurus are the same, we have had a good association, we are even friends now.”

On possible collaboration

During their meeting did they discuss a possible collaboration, maybe for Kantara 2? “I can’t say anything now, but let's hope. Why wouldn’t I want to work with him? He is a wonderful actor, director, and his whole team including Raj Shetty are very talented people,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui said.

Meanwhile, Nawaz is presently promoting Kushan Nandy’s Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Neha Sharma, which is scheduled to release on May 12.

