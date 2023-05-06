EXCLUSIVE: Rishab Shetty to film Kantara’s prequel in latter half of 2023, has completed writing first draft

Rishab Shetty’s Kannada action-thriller, Kantara, received a lot of love post its release last year, which is why when its prequel was announced in February this year, the fans were excited to know more about it. Reportedly, at a success bash held earlier this year in Bengaluru, the actor-director confirmed that he has already started scripting Kantara’s prequel, and the much awaited film will be unveiled in 2024. “With the blessing of almighty Daiva, the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of the film,” Rishab Shetty had earlier stated. Pinkvilla now has an exciting update on Kantara 2.

We have heard that Rishab will start shooting for the film in the second half of this year. “Just like the first part, Kantara’s prequel is also an extremely ambitious project for Rishab and Hombale Films, and they are leaving no stone unturned to live up to part 1. Rishab has already finished writing the first draft of the film, and his team has really liked the idea and the script. Since Rishab is a perfectionist, he will spend some more time on the script before he locks the final draft. In the meanwhile, research for the prequel is going on simultaneously, along with many other pre-production formalities are being discussed like costumes and location recce,” informs a source close to the development.

The idea behind Kantara’s prequel

Furthermore, at the same event in February 2023, Rishab Shetty had shared that the idea of a prequel had come to his mind, while he was shooting for Kantara. “It is because the history of Kantara has more depth to it. Currently, we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still underway, it would be very early to reveal details about the film,” he had earlier said. Rishab has received a lot of awards for his performance in this 2022 movie.

