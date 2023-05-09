EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Nawazuddin Siddiqui on controversy with wife Aaliya, Says ‘I’ve no complaints with anyone’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui have been in the news for their separation and legal battle for a while now, and the actor has refrained from talking about the issue. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, when we questioned Nawaz about his silence on the matter, he stated, “I only wanted one thing that my kids study and go back to school, that has happened. Thank God. I want people to spread positivity, and I also try to maintain positivity everywhere. Whether it’s in the personal space, or when you are outside. Love and positivity should be everywhere, that is more important. (I believe) because of us no negativity should go out, so that’s about it.”

He added, “I wanted my kids to go back to school, which they have. I have no complaints with anyone. I won’t be able to talk more on this.” Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also shocked everyone recently when he expressed his wish to become a monk. Elaborating on the subject, he reveals, “Because I have studied in Rishikesh, and have done my graduation from Haridwar, there was a dharamshala close by.”

Wanting to become a monk

Nawazuddin Siddiqui further explains, “I used to go there sometimes, and after graduation I even tried… I stayed in the dharamshala for 15-20 days. I even attempted to be a monk twice or thrice, but failed. Then I became careless, and someone introduced me to theater. When I was working in Baroda, I started my theater journey from there. Then I went to Delhi for the National School of Drama. However, I would have become a monk, if I hadn’t entered the theater field.”

