EXCLUSIVE: ‘Prabhas & I have not discussed Salaar 2, but…’: Prashanth Neel on another franchise after KGF

Prashanth Neel is all gearing up for his upcoming gangster drama, KGF: Chapter 2, fronted by Yash. Right after the release of KGF 2, Prashanth moves on to shooting for Salaar with Prabhas from the month of May. The team has already shot 30 percent of the film, and the remaining portions will be completed by the end of this year to get the film ready for a Summer 2023 opening.

Over the last few months, there have been speculations about a sequel to Salaar. Media outlets have revealed how Prashanth Neel is planning to split Salaar into a two part franchise. We asked the director himself on the same and he refuted the development for now, however, didn’t completely rule out the possibility of spinning it into a franchise going forward. “So Salaar is not something that we are planning as Part 1 and 2 at this point of time,” he set the record straight.

As far as Salaar is concerned, I would not want to do anything that dilutes what our story is and gives an imbalance to the plot just for making some extra money Prashanth Neel

He added, “The franchise wave has grasped the nation today wherein we see first part as an aspect to penetrate in the market and second part as a vehicle to tap into the maximum audience. That thought is in everyone’s mind. As far as Salaar is concerned, I would not want to do anything that dilutes what our story is and gives an imbalance to the plot just for making some extra money.” The filmmaker states that if he feels that the story warrants a part two, he wouldn’t shy away from announcing the same.

“I have not yet given it a thought, but may be while filming, I do think about a probable two-part film, I will discuss it with Prabhas sir and if he is also okay with it, we would go ahead with it. As of now, we have not discussed Salaar 2 for a single day,” he clarifies. In Salaar, Prabhas plays the role of a gangster, whereas the character traits of Prithviraj and Shruti Haasan have been kept under wraps.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we also asked Prashanth Neel about a probable glimpse of Salaar in the coming few days as also his idea of presenting Prabhas in a never seen before avatar of a gangster. The filmmaker also gave us an insight into the world of Salaar and how different it is from the gangster films that Neel has made till date. Stay tuned, as the print interview goes live soon.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Salaar to be a Summer 2023 release; Producers open up about shoot schedule, Prabhas & more