EXCLUSIVE: Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan to re-release Koi Mil Gaya on August 4 in 30 cities

In August 2003, Rakesh Roshan directed his son, Hrithik Roshan in Koi Mil Gaya, which over the last 20 years has gone ahead to attain a cult status in Indian cinema. The film broke all the norms of what was conventionally termed to be a film with all ingredients of success, and stood the test of time to be relevant for decades to come by. As the film completes 20 years since its release on August 8, PVR Inox is set to re-release in Koi Mil Gaya on August 4 across 30 cities.

Koi Mil Gaya to re-release on August 4 in India

The idea is to celebrate the cult classic and make the viewers experience the magic again on the big screen. Director Rakesh Roshan is of course ecstatic with the development. He an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker confirmed the re-release plans for Koi Mil Gaya. He says, “The team at PVR Inox reached out to us to celebrate 20 years of Koi Mil Gaya. I was very happy to know of their plans and we have jointly decided to re-release the film on August 4th across 30 cities in India. The idea is to relive the nostalgia of the film and re-release it in PVR Inox cinemas. We hope the re-release marks to be a family outing with parents taking their kids to cinema halls and introducing the new generation to Jaadoo, while the parents reminisce memories of watching the film 20 years ago."

He goes on to add that its surreal to receive love for the film even 20 years after it’s release. “We set out to make Koi Mil Gaya as a children's film that would be enjoyed by the kids and also entertain their families. It was a risk I was taking as a filmmaker introducing a Sci-fi film with an alien, but the audience response was my biggest reward. It was satisfying and strengthened my belief as a film maker to keep making films on different genres, storylines and keep experimenting,” he shares.

Rakesh Roshan opens up about the cult status of Koi Mil Gaya

Rakesh Roshan is well aware about all the conversations around the film on the digital space as also the pop culture references. “20 years later I keep seeing Koi Mil Gaya being spoken about, whether it is social media creators recreating Rohit's (Hrithik's character in the film) dialogues or references to Jaadoo every time there is an alleged Alien spotting around the world, a sonic boom event being heard from the sky or the various memes on 'Om om om' or 'Dhoop' across the internet. Knowing that it's 20 years, and Koi Mil Gaya is still etched in the audience's mind is a very heartwarming feeling," he concluded.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Koi Mil Gaya is produced by Rakesh Roshan's FilmKraft Production. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Rekha alongside Johnny Lever, Rajat Bedi, Prem Chopra and child artists Hansika Motwani, Anuj Pandit Sharma in pivotal roles. The Sci-fi musical Koi...Mil Gaya and India's first superhero film Krrish franchise also stands to be the first multi-genre story franchise that carries forward characters and storyline from its preceding parts.

