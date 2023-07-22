EXCLUSIVE: Rakesh Roshan to produce documentary about Roshan family’s legacy in film industry

On July 14, Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to commemorate the 106th birth anniversary of his grandfather, the legendary music director Roshan Lal Nagrath. Remembering his "immortal legacy" in a long, heartwarming note, the Bollywood superstar wrote: "Legends have a way of transcending time through their art. His songs are the foundation of the Roshan family’s journey, and I am immensely proud to be a part of his extraordinary lineage."

Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Hrithik Roshan and his father, Rakesh Roshan, are working on a special project to celebrate the three-generation legacy of the Roshan family in the Hindi film industry. "Rakesh Roshan is producing a special documentary that delves into the memorable contributions of the Roshan family to the Indian film industry. The journey starts with his father, Roshan Lal Nagrath, who arrived in Mumbai in 1947 and established himself as one of the most prominent music directors in the 1950s and 1960s. The legacy then continued through his sons Rakesh and Rajesh Roshan, who excelled in the fields of acting, direction, and music, and finally to his grandson Hrithik, who is now regarded as one of the biggest Bollywood superstars of today. The documentary promises to be a star-studded affair, following the style of Netflix India's recently released 'The Romantics.' It will feature archival footage and in-depth, exclusive interviews with dozens of Bollywood celebrities who have worked with the Roshans throughout the years," a source close to the development revealed.

Hrithik-Rakesh's Krrish 4 begins production mid-next year

Filmmaker Shashi Ranjan, known for directing films like Siyasat (1992), Dobara, and Mungilal Rocks, among others, is helming this yet-untitled documentary. The shooting has already commenced, featuring celebrities associated with the Roshans, and the documentary is expected to be released by the end of this year or early next year. In addition to this documentary project, Rakesh Roshan is also working on the highly-anticipated fourth installment of his Krrish movie franchise, which is scheduled to begin production in the middle of 2024. Rakesh has devoted years of passionate work to perfecting the script and concept of Krrish 4, aiming to bring it on par with Hollywood superhero movies. He has reportedly enlisted Agneepath director Karan Malhotra to helm the project under his close supervision.

For those unfamiliar with the history, Roshan Lal Naagrath was a legendary music director known for his unique ability to blend folk music with Hindustani classical music. From 1950 to 1967, he composed numerous runaway hits, collaborating with renowned singers like Mohammad Rafi, Mukesh, Talat Mahmood, and Lata Mangeshkar, among others. His musical legacy was carried forward by his two sons, Rakesh and Rajesh Roshan. Rakesh first established himself as an actor and appeared in over 90 movies before transitioning into directing blockbuster films such as Karan Arjun, Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, and the Krrish franchise.

On the other hand, Rajesh continued his father's legacy in music and went on to create many iconic songs for the Hindi film industry. He enjoyed successful collaborations with esteemed artists like Kishore Kumar, Basu Chatterjee, Dev Anand, Mohammed Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, and Asha Bhosle. Following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, Rakesh's son Hrithik Roshan has achieved massive superstardom and successfully upheld their family legacy. Meanwhile, Rajesh's daughter Pashima Roshan is also preparing for her Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk 2, marking the continuation of their family's presence in the film industry.

