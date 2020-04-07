EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh on nepotism: People might say Alia Bhatt had it easy but I wouldn't say so

Rakul Preet Singh who's been one of those successful outsiders to have made it big on their own accord in films, shares her opinion on nepotism and why it definitely 'takes longer' for them to make it. Watch video inside.

Rakul Preet Singh has clearly been one of those actresses who's completely made it on her own accord. From getting her first break to establishing herself as a proper lead heroine in Bollywood, might have taken her a few years but she's made it and how. With the whole nepotism debate being the current talk of the town, we decided to ask her what she thinks of the same.

Rakul, unlike most others, had a more practical approach towards the same topic. She rues, "If I had to join the army or do something which my dad knows about, he would have given me his advice. And it's too bad if some big producer is not related to me. It's fine. Eventually, it's only talent that takes people ahead."But she does agree that being an outsider comes with their own share of struggles. "It might take longer and it definitely does take longer. They don't have to make those calls or messages. We have to keep messaging and hounding people till that one offer or call comes. But at the end, at some point, you have to just keep believing in yourself."

The De De Pyaar De heroine further explains, "If you're only talented, you will last long. If today, people say had it easy, I wouldn't say so. In fact, Alia is amazing and she's the best actor we havr today and she's proven it. At the same time, you have an who is not a filmy kid and is also amazing."

Watch the full video right here:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More