EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh on nepotism: People might say Alia Bhatt had it easy but I wouldn't say so
Rakul Preet Singh has clearly been one of those actresses who's completely made it on her own accord. From getting her first break to establishing herself as a proper lead heroine in Bollywood, might have taken her a few years but she's made it and how. With the whole nepotism debate being the current talk of the town, we decided to ask her what she thinks of the same.
Rakul, unlike most others, had a more practical approach towards the same topic. She rues, "If I had to join the army or do something which my dad knows about, he would have given me his advice. And it's too bad if some big producer is not related to me. It's fine. Eventually, it's only talent that takes people ahead."But she does agree that being an outsider comes with their own share of struggles. "It might take longer and it definitely does take longer. They don't have to make those calls or messages. We have to keep messaging and hounding people till that one offer or call comes. But at the end, at some point, you have to just keep believing in yourself."
The De De Pyaar De heroine further explains, "If you're only talented, you will last long. If today, people say Alia Bhatt had it easy, I wouldn't say so. In fact, Alia is amazing and she's the best actor we havr today and she's proven it. At the same time, you have an Anushka Sharma who is not a filmy kid and is also amazing."
How hard is it to understand the basic premise of nepotism? It is about equal access to the opportunity. It has nothing to do with blood relation. Doing the job is not a problem for either an Alia or an Anushka. Talent is not the problem in this country. Access to opportunities is!
