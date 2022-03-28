EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt getting married in April? Actor’s aunt Rima Jain clarifies

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved couples in B-town, and their fans are eagerly waiting to see the duo share screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. They were recently in Varanasi to shoot for the last schedule of the film. While a lot is already being written about their professional lives, there are some speculations about their personal life too. It was recently reported that the duo is getting married in April 2022, and the preparations for the big day have already begun.

To seek some clarity on the news, we reached out to Ranbir’s aunt Rima Jain. When asked if rumours of RK and Alia getting married in April is true, Jain responds, “Nothing that I know of as yet. They will get married but I don’t know when. They will decide and then suddenly you'll will all get to know,” she keeps it short.

When prodded further on the rumours of an April wedding, Jain states, “Nothing like this. Hum log ne kuch prepare hi nahin kiya toh shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi (We haven’t prepared anything yet, so how will the wedding happen so soon?). It will be shocking for me also if it’s true. Wedding will definitely happen, but I don’t know when.” Rumours of Ranbir and Alia’s wedding have been doing the rounds for a while now, however, the couple has never officially commented on the same.

On the work front, both Alia and Ranbir have an interesting line-up of films ahead. While the actress’s RRR recently released, she will soon also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, in Darlings, in Brahmastra, and in Jee Le Zaraa. Ranbir too has Brahmastra, Shamshera, Animal, and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next in his kitty.

