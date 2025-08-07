5 upcoming Tamil and Telugu movies clashing in theaters in September: Madharasi to Ghaati

Tamil and Telugu cinema are gearing up for an interesting clash in theaters. With 4 out of 5 movies already confirmed to hit big screens on September 5, 2025, here’s a list of flicks that you should keep an eye out for.

5 upcoming Tamil and Telugu films releasing on September 5, 2025

1. Madharasi

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Vikranth, Prem Kumar, Sanjay, Sachana Namidass

Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Vikranth, Prem Kumar, Sanjay, Sachana Namidass Director: AR Murugadoss

AR Murugadoss Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Tamil

Madharasi is an upcoming Tamil-language action thriller starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. While the plot of the film is yet to be revealed, it is said to take place in the northern parts of India, with a man facing a crisis in his life.

With Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, and Biju Menon in co-lead roles, the movie marks director AR Murugadoss’ return to Tamil cinema after Rajinikanth starrer Darbar (2020).

Moreover, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Vikranth, Prem Kumar, Sanjay, and many more are in key roles. The cinematic venture is musically crafted by Anirudh Ravichander.

2. Mirai

Cast: Teja Sajja, Ritika Nayak, Manchu Manoj Kumar, Shriya Saran, Jagapati Babu, Jayaram

Teja Sajja, Ritika Nayak, Manchu Manoj Kumar, Shriya Saran, Jagapati Babu, Jayaram Director: Karthik Gattamneni

Karthik Gattamneni Genre: Fantasy Action Adventure

Fantasy Action Adventure Language: Telugu

Mirai is a Telugu-language movie starring HanuMan fame Teja Sajja in the lead role, which is slated to release in theaters on September 5, 2025. The fantasy action adventure features the story of a prophesied warrior hero.

As his destiny is tasked with the protection of nine sacred scriptures, he must safeguard them from falling into the wrong hands. If it reaches the wrong person, they would be able to become a god.

Will the warrior succeed in mastering his own skills before time runs out, form the rest of the movie. With Ritika Nayak playing the female lead, Manchu Manoj plays the main antagonist.

Moreover, the Karthik Gattamaneni directorial will have actors like Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, and many more in key roles.

3. Shakthi Thirumagan/Bhadrakali

Cast: Vijay Antony, Vaagai Chandrasekar, Sunil Kripalani, Cell Murugan, Trupthi Ravindra, Kiran, Rini Bot, Riya Jithu

Vijay Antony, Vaagai Chandrasekar, Sunil Kripalani, Cell Murugan, Trupthi Ravindra, Kiran, Rini Bot, Riya Jithu Director: Arun Prabhu Purushothaman

Arun Prabhu Purushothaman Genre: Political Action Thriller

Political Action Thriller Language: Tamil-Telugu

Shakthi Thirumagan/Bhadrakali is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual flick focusing on a scam that took place in the 1960s, with an extremist’s battle against the political system.

With Vijay Antony in the lead role, the film is touted to be a high-octane action venture with intense family drama. As Vijay himself composes the tracks and background scores, the Arun Prabhu directorial has Vaagai Chandrasekar, Sunil Kripalani, Cell Murugan, Trupthi Ravindra, and more in supporting roles.

4. The Girlfriend

Cast: Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, Rao Ramesh, Rohini, Koushik Mahata

Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, Rao Ramesh, Rohini, Koushik Mahata Director: Rahul Ravindran

Rahul Ravindran Genre: Drama

Drama Language: Telugu

The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, is tentatively expected to hit the big screens on September 5, 2025. While the official release date hasn’t been announced, the drama flick has been in the making for quite some time.

While the plot hasn’t been revealed, rumors suggest that the film follows the life of a young woman with dissociative identity disorder. As she has a super possessive boyfriend in her life, the woman has to balance between pleasing him and what she truly desires.

With Rahul Ravindran helming the project, the movie is musically crafted by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The makers have already unveiled the first single titled Nadhive.

Apart from Telugu, The Girlfriend will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

5. Ghaati

Cast: Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu, Ramya Krishna, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Rudra Mulpuru, Jisshu Sengupta, John Vijay, Ravindra Vijay

Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu, Ramya Krishna, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Rudra Mulpuru, Jisshu Sengupta, John Vijay, Ravindra Vijay Director: Krish Jagarlamudi

Krish Jagarlamudi Genre: Action Crime Drama

Action Crime Drama Language: Telugu

Ghaati is a Telugu-language action crime drama starring Anushka Shetty in the lead role. The film features the story of a woman who hails from the Ghaati tribe, known for growing and smuggling cannabis.

However, when the people who dealt business with them show their true colors, the woman must rise beyond expectations, becoming a legend in her community.

With Anushka taking on a rugged and menacing avatar, actors like Vikram Prabhu, Ramya Krishna, Jagapathi Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, John Vijay, Ravindra Vijay, and many more play key roles.

Initially, the flick was planned to release on July 11, 2025, but was postponed to September 5, 2025, for undisclosed reasons.

