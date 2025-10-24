House tour of Vivek Oberoi’s Dubai Villa worth over Rs 60 crore: R Madhavan visits for Diwali party

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi marked Diwali this year with a private celebration at his Dubai residence, surrounded by close friends and family. Sharing glimpses of the evening on Instagram, Oberoi posted pictures showing him assisting his wife, Priyanka Alva Oberoi, with the festive decorations. Both were dressed in coordinated green traditional outfits for the occasion.

The intimate gathering included actor R. Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje, actress Roshni Chopra, and film producer Siddharth Anand Kumar. Several photos captured candid moments, including Vivek Oberoi and R. Madhavan sharing a laugh with their spouses. Another image featured the couple performing the Diwali puja at a beautifully decorated home altar adorned with diyas and flowers. A family portrait with Oberoi’s children was also shared.

Oberoi captioned the pictures: “The perfect formula: Prayers for the soul, people for the love, and parties for the memories. That’s how you do Diwali. May the glow of a thousand lamps banish every shadow, and may the festival of lights bring new hope, prosperity, and success into all your lives. Happy Diwali, my Insta fam! #Diwali #Diwali2025 #Family #Friends.”

Inside Vivek Oberoi’s Dubai Villa

Vivek Oberoi's villa is situated in the exclusive community of The Meadows, Dubai, known for its lush greenery and serene environment. The bungalow prices in this area range from Rs 11 crore to Rs 60 crore, as reported by Financial Express.

Speaking to Kamiya Jani on Curly Tales, Oberoi gave an inside tour of his Dubai villa in The Meadows. The home features a swimming pool, exclusive Indian art, and a “homey, vintage” aesthetic with metal accents and maximalist decor. Oberoi credits his wife for the interior design. “I didn’t even select the location – she’s the boss,” he joked. The couple chose The Meadows to enjoy views of water, nature, and a Gulmohar tree, replicating a Mumbai-like vibe in the desert city.

The actor, known for Yuva and Saathiya, balances his film career with multiple business ventures. In India, he runs agriculture and fintech startups, while in Dubai, his company, Bricks and Woods (B&W) Developments, manages ultra-luxury real estate projects. He also launched a lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, Solitario, expanding his business across six countries and 35 cities.

Vivek Oberoi and R. Madhavan may not have shared screen space yet, but interestingly, Oberoi started his career with Hindi remakes of Madhavan’s Tamil films, including Saathiya and Yuva. On the work front, Vivek Oberoi will return to cinemas with Masti 4 alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani, releasing on November 21. Madhavan’s next project, De De Pyaar De 2, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, is expected on November 14.

