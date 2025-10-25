Ravi Dubey says Ranbir Kapoor ‘sacrificed so much’ for Ramayana, fears he'll be called out for 'fake acting'

Ravi Dubey is all praise for his upcoming project and his co-stars. The Indian actor is gearing up for the big screen in the role of Laxman for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The mythological drama film is set to release in Diwali 2026, and the actor has revealed what the behind-the-scenes looked like for the cast and crew. Showering warm words on Ranbir Kapoor, he said that a lot was sacrificed to make it the film that it is.

Ravi Dubey reveals his bond with Ranbir Kapoor for Ramayana

Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Ravi Dubey shared his gratitude for being cast for the big project. While talking about the creation process, he revealed how the movie changed them as people and took a lot out of their lives. One of the most important parts of Lord Rama will be observed as Ranbir Kapoor takes on the iconic role, and for that, the star has had to ‘give up a lot’. “That role changed me. I had to transform myself to do justice to it because the audience can easily tell when you are faking it. I completely altered my routine. In fact, all of us did, including Ranbir Kapoor. He has sacrificed so much for this film. This feels more like a yagya. We all did everything in our power to stay true to these characters, in how we behave, react, and even speak.”

Ravi added how each one of the actors had to change their lives around and revealed their personalities on set. “Ranbir has an incredible aura. He’s quiet, graceful, and deeply committed. He carries a very soft energy, and I think that’s something everyone who meets him would feel. Yash, on the other hand, is an extremely friendly person, very warm and genuine. Both of them are very different, yet equally kind-hearted.”

Ramayana Part 1, eyeing a Diwali 2026 release, will star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Ravi Dubey as Laxman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

