Watch: Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek arrive to pay respects at ad guru Piyush Pandey’s funeral

Piyush Pandey is being honored by the Indian film industry for his immeasurable contribution to the world of ads. His quirky, catchy, memorable, and heartwarming stories have often become the face of the TV commercials that have defined an era of sales. On his passing, Bollywood came forward to praise his work and offer their respects during his last rites. Among the many sightings, the father-son actor duo, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek, were filmed.

Amitabh Bachchan was seen consoling actor-singer Ila Arun at the funeral. Previously, she confirmed the news of his passing with a post on her social media account and shared a heartfelt note for her late brother. “Dear loved ones, With a devastated, heartbroken, and lifeless spirit, I am writing to inform you that we have lost our dearest and greatest brother, Piyush Pandey, this morning. Further details will be shared by my brother, Prasoon Pandey. Rest in peace, dear brother.” Your sister Ila ji,” she wrote with a video of her applying a tilak on his forehead.

Piyush Pandey’s last rites observe attendance from Bachchans and more

The 83-year-old actor was also spotted interacting with the other members of the mourning family. He has been the face of the polio vaccine awareness ad, which is also said to have been ideated by Piyush Pandey, forming a close bond with each other. Other actors present at the last rites of the star ad creator include The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Manoj Pahwa. Some of the well-known TV commercials the late adman worked on include Fevicol, Cadbury, Vicks, Asian Paints, Vodafone, Ponds, and more. His creations are often cited as some of the most loved among television viewers, with a strong recall value.

The Padma Shri awardee is said to have been suffering from pneumonia and succumbed to the complications on October 24, as revealed to The Indian Express. He is survived by his wife, Nita Pandey.

ALSO READ: KBC 17: Remember 10-year-old contestant Ishit Bhatt who was criticized for his behavior with Amitabh Bachchan? Issues an apology

KBC 17: Remember 10-year-old contestant Ishit Bhatt who was criticized for his behavior with Amitabh Bachchan? Issues an apology

KBC 17: Remember 10-year-old contestant Ishit Bhatt who was criticized for his behavior with Amitabh Bachchan? Issues an apology