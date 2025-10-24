Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat Day 4 Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer witnesses a good hold of Rs 5.50 crore net

Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles, released this Diwali, October 21. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the romantic drama kick-started on a good note at the box office, and it continues to witness a hold on its 4th day as well. Deewaniyat has managed to collect Rs 5.50 Crore net on Friday (October 24).

While this marks an overall drop of around 15% from Thursday, the holds remain solid as the usual pattern of films eases off after a festive launch.

With these numbers, the total collection has crossed Rs 28 crore, hinting at a healthy run for the film in the coming days. Interestingly, the 6-day extended weekend could see Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat amassing approximately Rs 43 crore, an impressive feat for a film in this genre.

After an opening day collection of Rs 9 crore net, the film recorded Rs 7.75 crore on the second day, Rs 6.25 crore net on third day, and Rs 5.25 crore on the fourth day.

The film’s positive word-of-mouth has helped it maintain steady occupancy in multiplexes and single screens alike. As the week progresses, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is expected to hold well, carving out a successful post-festive run for Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, and as one of the notable hits in recent times.

What could have worked for Deewaniyat?

Launching around Diwali helped the film tap into holiday audiences + the initial momentum gave it a strong start. Musical love stories often perform well at the box office.

