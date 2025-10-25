Why did Paresh Rawal give up Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3? Actor says ‘Maza nahin aaya’

Drishyam is gearing up for the third instalments of its Hindi and Malayalam versions starring Ajay Devgn and Mohanlal in the lead roles, respectively. Meanwhile, actor Paresh Rawal, a well-known face for his comedic timing and negative portrayals, was eyed for a part in the upcoming release. However, it is said that the 70-year-old was not fond of the role being handed to him, and hence, he chose to walk away from the project. Now, the star has revealed the truth, reaffirming the offer and his opinion on it.

Paresh Rawal reveals the surprising reason why he didn't do Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3

In a statement to Bollywood Hungama, the actor shared, “Yes, the makers did approach me. But I didn’t feel that the rule was suitable for me. Maza nahin aaya (my part wasn’t fun/ I didn’t have fun).” However, the star has no bad words for the makers or the writing. “But the script is very good. I was really impressed. But even in a compelling script, you need a role that you feel excited about. Warna maza nahin aayega (Or else you won't have fun).”

It was previously rumored that Paresh Rawal had already joined the project, with many believing he would be a part of the shoot as the film goes on floors. However, it remains a secret as to which role was offered to the actor and, after his rejection, who was chosen as a replacement.

Meanwhile, Drishyam 3 will star Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. With the teaser for the 3rd part expected to be released soon after an unexpected delay, all eyes are on what will happen after the reported intervention of the Malayalam version’s creators. TOI reported, “One of the adaptation clauses states that the Hindi team cannot make any announcement about their film’s content without the permission of the original makers."

It is said that the South film makers did not appreciate the sudden announcement of the Hindi counterpart’s release on October 2, 2026. Hence, Antony and Jeethu made the clause come into effect.

