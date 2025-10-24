Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra on OTT: Check the official online release date for Kalyani Priyadarshan’s superhero movie

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra hit the big screens on August 28, 2025. Following its tremendous theatrical success and critical acclaim, the Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer is now slated to begin streaming soon, just in time for Halloween this year.

When and where to watch Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is scheduled to premiere on the OTT platform JioHotstar and will begin streaming from October 31, 2025. The official release date was announced by the platform on its social media handles.

Sharing the update, the post read, “The world of Lokah unfolds exclusively on JioHotstar, streaming from October 31st.”

See the update here:

Official trailer and plot of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra tells the story of its titular character, a mysterious woman who is summoned from Sweden to Karnataka by Moothon (The Elder), the leader of a secret organization.

In Bengaluru, Chandra leads a quiet and secluded life, keeping a low profile while working night shifts at a café. Across from her apartment lives Sunny, a medical college dropout who shares a flat with his friends.

Infatuated by his new neighbour, Sunny develops feelings for her, even though she remains distant. However, their lives take a dark turn when Chandra becomes entangled in an organ trafficking gang's sinister plans, which ultimately reveal that she is, in fact, the mythical being from folklore, Kalliyankattu Neeli.

How Neeli, along with her newfound companions and other mythical beings, overcomes the threats to their lives forms the central narrative of the story.

Cast and crew of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra features Kalyani Priyadarshan in the title role, alongside Naslen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salim Kumar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Jain Andrews, Shivajith Padmanabhan, Sarath Sabha, Nishanth Sagar, and many others in key roles.

Actors Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, and Sunny Wayne appear in extended cameos, while Mammootty provides a voice-only cameo as Moothon. Additionally, several popular actors, including Anna Ben, Soubin Shahir, Santhy Balachandran, Ahaana Krishna, Balu Varghese, and others, make brief appearances.

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, the movie was produced by Dulquer Salmaan under the banner Wayfarer Films. The music was composed by Jakes Bejoy, with Nimish Ravi serving as the cinematographer and Chaman Chakko handling the editing.

The film serves as the first instalment in a planned cinematic universe, which will be further explored in Lokah: Chapter 2, headlined by Tovino Thomas.

