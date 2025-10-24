Akash-Isha Ambani's Birthday: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone spotted in casual looks, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar reach Jamnagar

Akash and Isha Ambani celebrated their 34th birthday on October 23, 2025. As the entrepreneur twins marked this joyous occasion, several Bollywood celebrities were spotted jetting off for the birthday bash, including actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Karan Johar.

Bollywood reaches Jamnagar for Akash-Isha Ambani birthday bash

Ranveer Singh was spotted keeping it casual in black pants and an oversized white T-shirt. He completed his look with black sunglasses and had a bright red bag, adding color to his ensemble.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, opted for a more colourful vibe. The actress donned a printed half-sleeve shirt. Leaving her hair open, she paired her outfit with white-framed sunglasses.

While the Jawan actress quickly rushed inside the airport, Ranveer walked in while waving at the cameras, keeping their style effortless as it could be.

See the video here:

Interestingly, this marked the couple's first public appearance after they shared a picture of their daughter, Dua, in a Diwali post. In the photos, Dua was seen smiling and holding her tiny finger in her mouth.

Deepika cradled her daughter in her arms, while the baby girl wore a bright red Sabyasachi dress, twinning with her mother, who looked regal in a red ethnic outfit with matching jewelry.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar was also spotted at the airport. KJo opted for a comfortable look in khaki cargo-style pants and a matching jacket. He completed his outfit with a tan bag, sunglasses, and sneakers.

The filmmaker, who arrived with his children, was joined by Ananya Panday, who donned an all-white outfit.

See the video here:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika’s work front

Ranveer Singh is set to return to the big screen with his spy action thriller Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, which is slated for release on December 5, 2025.

The film is expected to tell the story of Indian Army officer Major Mohit Sharma and will feature an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Keith Sequeira, Manav Gohil, and several others in key roles.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is currently working on Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand.

