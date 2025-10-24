Miss Universe India Vartika Singh set for Bollywood debut alongside Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in Junglee Pictures' HAQ

Former Miss Universe India and supermodel Vartika Singh makes her Bollywood debut with Junglee Pictures' Haq. Directed by Suparn Varma, the upcoming courtroom thriller stars Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. Haq promises a tense story where truth is never what it seems and Singh’s character sits right plays an key role in the film.

In Haq, Vartika plays a woman who is unpredictable and emotionally exacting. To prepare, Singh trained with dialect coaches and worked through improvisation-based workshops to understand her character’s silences. Hailing from Lucknow to filming in Lucknow, Vartika Singh proves to be the right addition in HAQ.

Set against the backdrop of a controversial legal battle, Haq brings Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam opposite each other in a case that collides with Singh’s character in ways neither expects.

With its sleek writing and a fine ensemble, Haq is one of 2025’s most awaited Hindi films. Produced by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, Haq releases on November 7.

ALSO READ: Thamma Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika and Nawazuddin Siddiqui film collects over Rs 9 crore net