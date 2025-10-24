Rajinikanth X Kamal Haasan: Is Nelson Dilipkumar steering the film instead of Lokesh Kanagaraj?

Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan recently confirmed that they will be reuniting on the silver screen after four decades. While Lokesh Kanagaraj was initially reported to helm the project, it now appears that the veteran stars have decided to move forward with Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar.

Is Nelson Dilipkumar set to helm Rajinikanth X Kamal Haasan?

According to a report by Valai Pechu, Lokesh Kanagaraj had narrated a violent and intense story to Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. However, the Coolie actor was reportedly not interested in the subject and expressed a desire to work on a lighter story instead.

Apparently, director Nelson Dilipkumar narrated a script that impressed Rajinikanth. While further details about the project are still awaited, it is expected that Nelson will begin pre-production once he completes work on Jailer 2.

Reportedly, Rajinikanth is also likely to collaborate next with director Sundar C for an action-comedy venture, while Kamal Haasan is currently working on his upcoming action film with the Anbariv duo. After completing their respective projects, the two veteran actors are expected to begin work on their joint venture.

Interestingly, early reports also suggested that actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan was under consideration for the ambitious project. However, the Love Today filmmaker is said to be focusing on his acting career for now.

Rajinikanth’s next movie

Rajinikanth was last seen in the action drama Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film tells the story of Deva, a former daily wage worker who has been living in the shadows for over 30 years.

After the death of his best friend, Deva discovers that his friend had ties to a gold smuggling cartel responsible for his demise. The film follows Deva's journey as he seeks revenge and uncovers the dark past that connects him to it all.

Looking ahead, the superstar will next appear in the sequel Jailer 2, which is expected to be released on June 12, 2026. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie will explore a new challenge faced by Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The cast reportedly includes Nandamuri Balakrishna and Mithun Chakraborty in cameo roles, while Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal are set to reprise their previous roles.

Kamal Haasan’s work front

Kamal Haasan was last seen in the gangster action film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. Co-starring Silambarasan TR, the film received a lukewarm response both critically and commercially.

Moving forward, the veteran actor will next be seen in the action entertainer tentatively titled KH237, based on a screenplay by Kumbalangi Nights fame Syam Pushkaran.

