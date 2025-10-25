'Two comedy legends gone back to back': Fans remember Satish Shah for his iconic works in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kal Ho Naa Ho to DDLJ

Bollywood and television legend, actor Satish Shah, passed away on October 25, much to the shock of the Indian film fraternity. According to reports, he suffered kidney failure while being admitted to the Hinduja Hospital on the same day. Fans of the 74-year-old star have come forward to offer condolences and remember his iconic roles, which have stayed with them for decades now. Apart from his most famous portrayal of Indravadhan in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, he took on comedy projects in many Hindi films, including Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Chalte Chalte, and many more.

Fans are honoring his acting legacy by remembering his crucial contribution to the entertainment field. User ‘iamn3el’ on X recalled all his big projects, writing, “The iconic work of #SatishShah will forever be remembered and revered right from Sarabhai to DDLJ, the iconic scenes in Main Hoon Na, RaOne, KHNH, OSO, his characters have always added the shining glitter. Rest in peace, and the ever-radiant smile will always be missed in cinema.”

“Whether it is television shows from back in the day, or iconic characters crafted just for him with the peculiar style of humour and funny mannerisms which only he could have nailed! The void will stay unfilled / Satish Shah,” he added, sharing photos of the star with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Amrish Puri, Shah Rukh Khan, and others.

His sarcasm and wit on screen were admired by many and appreciated online upon his passing.

Many were sad to learn of his passing, so soon after the demise of Asrani, who breathed his last on October 20, 2025. “Two comedy legends gone back-to-back. The world is a little less funny, a lot more empty.”

One user named ‘indiantweeter’ shared how Satish Shah defined the childhood of so many. He recalled his TV career. “How do you process death of your childhood favourites, the characters which made you feel Wow. Ye Jo hai zindagi, dekh bhai dekh and The most amazing Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Om Shanti Satish shah, indravadan Sarabhai.”

