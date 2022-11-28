EXCLUSIVE: Saba Azad, Ranvir Shorey, Addinath Kothare to be a part of Sudhir Mishra’s investigative thriller

Even as acclaimed filmmaker Sudhir Mishra’s recently released action thriller series - Tanaav - is receiving an encouraging response from the audience, the filmmaker has already moved on to his next show. A while back, Pinkvilla had reported that Saqib Saleem has been roped in for the National Award Winning filmmaker’s next web show. We now have new updates on this upcoming investigative thriller. We have heard that Mishra has roped in Saba Azad, Addinath Kothare, Sai Tamhankar and Rajesh Tailang for this web series.

When Pinkvilla reached out to Sudhir Mishra, he confirmed the news stating, “Based on an excellent book. Great team. A wonderful cast. Very excited. The cast includes Ranvir Shorey and Kishore Kadam (as well).” They started shooting for the show this month. “We have done a six day schedule in Mumbai, and are now leaving for an extended Delhi schedule,” the filmmaker added.