EXCLUSIVE: Saba Azad, Ranvir Shorey, Addinath Kothare to be a part of Sudhir Mishra’s investigative thriller
They started shooting for this Sudhir Mishra show this month in Mumbai, and will be heading to Delhi next.
Even as acclaimed filmmaker Sudhir Mishra’s recently released action thriller series - Tanaav - is receiving an encouraging response from the audience, the filmmaker has already moved on to his next show. A while back, Pinkvilla had reported that Saqib Saleem has been roped in for the National Award Winning filmmaker’s next web show. We now have new updates on this upcoming investigative thriller. We have heard that Mishra has roped in Saba Azad, Addinath Kothare, Sai Tamhankar and Rajesh Tailang for this web series.
When Pinkvilla reached out to Sudhir Mishra, he confirmed the news stating, “Based on an excellent book. Great team. A wonderful cast. Very excited. The cast includes Ranvir Shorey and Kishore Kadam (as well).” They started shooting for the show this month. “We have done a six day schedule in Mumbai, and are now leaving for an extended Delhi schedule,” the filmmaker added.
Sudhir Mishra’s recent work
Meanwhile, Sudhir Mishra had helmed Hostages Season 1, which was headlined by Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra. This was followed by the Nawazuddin Siddiqui led satirical comedy-drama film, Serious Men. Mishra is also directing Afwaah, which features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. “Ye hai saal ki sabse badi #Afwaah. Thrilled 2 b re-uniting w/ @IAmSudhirMishra on dis quirky thriller @bhumipednekar is a fine actor & d chemistry wid her wil b worth exploring. #Afwaah is backed by @Anubhavsinhaa & #BhushanKumar,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui had written on Twitter while announcing the movie.
Tanaav featured Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Rajat Kapoor and Waluscha De Sousa among many others.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Mumtaz recalls her first day on sets of Ram Aur Shyam when she had to hit Dilip Kumar