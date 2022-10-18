EXCLUSIVE: Saqib Saleem comes on board Sudhir Mishra’s Investigative Thriller; On floors in November
The character prep and script reading sessions with Sudhir Mishra have already begun and other key members of the cast will be revealed in a fortnight
Pinkvilla had recently reported that Saqib Saleem has come on board the Varun Dhawan and Samantha Prabhu starrer Citadel India helmed by filmmaker duo, Raj and DK. The actor will be shooting with the cast from the end of this year in Mumbai and some international locations too. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Saqib has come on board another interesting project with critically acclaimed director, Sudhir Mishra.
“Saqib has been wanting to do quality work and he picking up exciting projects in different genres. While Citadel is a global espionage thriller, the yet untitled Sudhir Mishra series is an investigative thriller. His character traits and other aspects are kept under wraps, but the shoot is expected to begin from the month of November,” revealed a source close to the development.
The character prep and script reading sessions with Sudhir Mishra have already begun and other key members of the cast will be revealed in a fortnight. The series will be made for a leading digital platform. Saqib was last seen playing the role of Mohinder Amarnath in the Kabir Khan-directed 83. His digital ventures include Rangbaaz, Crackdown, and Unpaused. He is also turning a producer with the Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL.
Sudhir Mishra on the other hand is among the most celebrated directors of Hindi cinema, having won two national film awards in 1988 and 1991 for Main Zinda Hoon and Dharavi respectively. His last work for the digital world in the episodic format was Hostages for Hotstar. More details on the yet-untitled project are still awaited.
