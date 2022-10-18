EXCLUSIVE: Saqib Saleem comes on board Sudhir Mishra’s Investigative Thriller; On floors in November

Pinkvilla had recently reported that Saqib Saleem has come on board the Varun Dhawan and Samantha Prabhu starrer Citadel India helmed by filmmaker duo, Raj and DK. The actor will be shooting with the cast from the end of this year in Mumbai and some international locations too. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Saqib has come on board another interesting project with critically acclaimed director, Sudhir Mishra.

“Saqib has been wanting to do quality work and he picking up exciting projects in different genres. While Citadel is a global espionage thriller, the yet untitled Sudhir Mishra series is an investigative thriller. His character traits and other aspects are kept under wraps, but the shoot is expected to begin from the month of November,” revealed a source close to the development.