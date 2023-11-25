EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan spills beans on what scares him most; 'Respect se darta hoon'

Currently, with his latest release, Tiger 3, superstar Salman Khan, alongside co-stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, is basking in the movie's success. Garnering acclaim not only from audiences but also from critics, Salman recently opened up in an exclusive group interview with Pinkvilla. In a candid moment, he disclosed that the one thing that genuinely frightens him is the prospect of losing respect in the eyes of his loved ones.

Salman Khan candidly discusses his greatest fear

Salman Khan joined Pinkvilla for an exclusive group chat after the release of Tiger 3, where he discussed the recent installment of the Tiger series and reflected on his cinematic journey. Amidst the various questions in the brief conversation, one particularly stood out—what is something he is scared of? Salman candidly replied, "Respect se darta hoon main. Especially agar kisi ko let down kia hai usse darta hoon. People that love you, the family, the friends, the fans, you should not lose respect in their eyes. Ussi se darta hoon. Baki nothing." (I fear respect, especially the fear of letting someone down. You shouldn't lose respect in the eyes of those who love you, and that's what I'm scared of—nothing else.)

Watch the full Salman Khan interview with Pinkvilla following the release of Tiger 3:

Salman Khan's work front

Salman Khan made a triumphant return as the enigmatic RAW agent in Tiger 3, which hit theaters on November 12. Teaming up with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, the movie pleasantly surprised audiences with special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

As part of the cinematic universe that includes Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, Tiger 3 unfolds the narrative of Tiger's quest to clear his name from accusations of treason. The film achieved historic success, breaking global opening records and securing the second-largest opening for a YRF spy universe film while also claiming the title of the biggest opener in the Tiger franchise.

Salman Khan's future endeavors, such as an action film directed by Vishnu Vardhan and the much-anticipated Tiger vs. Pathaan, promise to deliver ongoing cinematic thrills.

