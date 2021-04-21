EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan's Radhe trailer out tomorrow; Film to release THIS EID, May 13 in cinemas and OTT

Salman Khan's Radhe will release in theatres and digital platform on the same day. Makers take the hybrid release route with this action thriller. Read exclusive details

had made a commitment to the cinema owners that his upcoming action thriller, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release on the big screen and it seems that the superstar has taken the first step to bring his film on the big screen in the midst of rising covid cases across India. After multiple meetings, they explored various release options – ranging from a Bakri Eid opening to Independence Day, however, finally, they have decided to go ahead with the already announced date of Eid – May 13.

However, the only change in release plan is the fact that makers are opting for a hybrid release – just what International Studio, Warner Brothers, did with films like Wonder Woman and Kong vs Godzilla, by releasing them simultaneously on HBO Max. According to our sources, Radhe will see a simultaneous release in cinema halls and on the pay per view model of Zee Plex this Eid. This will leave the audience with a choice of enjoying the big screen entertainer in cinema halls or at their comfort at home by purchasing the film. The movie will release in over 40 countries in the pay per view model, whereas it will also see a theatrical release in all the states of India where cinema halls are open, as also in cinemas in global markets like UAE, US, UK and many more.

This will leave the audience with a choice of enjoying the big screen entertainer, Radhe, in cinema halls or at their comfort at home by purchasing the film. --

The theatrical trailer of Radhe will be launched tomorrow, across the digital world – YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. This will be followed by the launch of their other assets – Seeti Maar and Zoom Zoom song, which has already been cleared by the censor board. The industry in Tamil and Telugu are more or less on their feet with superstars like Vijay, Pawan Kalyan and Ravi Teja taking the first step to bring the audiences back. With Radhe, Bollywood too would hope for the same.

Stay tuned to know more about Radhe.

Also Read| Bollywood Top Superstars: Salman Khan leads, Aamir Khan follows, a tie between Ranveer Singh & Ranbir Kapoor

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×