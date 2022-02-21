Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan is expected to resume shooting for Atlee’s film from today

We know that Shah Rukh Khan has a great lineup of films – from Siddharth Anand’s espionage thriller, drama Pathan to south filmmaker Atlee’s action-packed, as-yet-untitled drama and Rajkumar Hirani’s social comedy. The superstar who is rumoured to play a double role in Atlee’s next, and had taken a break, for five months (to resolve some personal issues) is expected to resume the shoot from today (February 21) at Film City Studios, in Mumbai.

Says a trade source, “Atlee's movie is one of the hottest movies of the year. A huge set has been put up in Film City Studios in Goregaon, Mumbai where Atlee, Shah Rukh, Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra will be shooting certain crucial action and dramatic portions of the movie from today. After five months, SRK will resume the shoot for Atlee again. It’s a brief schedule as SRK will fly off to Spain after that for Pathan. The stylised actioner rolled in Pune from September 21 last year with a 10-day shoot and scenes picturised on Shah Rukh and Nayanthara. The 10-day shoot was to be followed by an elaborate action sequence at the BD Petit Parsee General Hospital in Cumballa Hill from the first week of October, but the actor could not shoot due to personal reasons.”

However, the shoot continued in South Mumbai with Nayanthara and Sunil Grover as SRK didn’t want it to be called off on his account. Shah Rukh will be completing some of the hospital scenes too in this week-long Mumbai schedule. The subsequent schedules of the action-packed entertainer will be shot in Dubai and other locations in India, apart from Mumbai.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, apparently, Atlee’s movie sees Shah Rukh essaying a double role of a father and son.

The source adds, “Buzz is that Atlee’s movie will see Shah Rukh Khan doing a double role again after Duplicate and Don – but with a difference. It will revolve around a father and son’s relationship, and their love conflicted by their professions. While one Shah Rukh plays a gangster, the other is his father, a senior RAW agent, who is on a mission to catch him. The theme is similar to Ramesh Sippy’s Shakti (1982) which had a retired Commissioner of Police (Dilip Kumar) chasing his own son, a gangster (Amitabh Bachchan). But for Atlee’s film, it’s a completely different story with SRK playing both father and son. Shah Rukh will sport prosthetics for the father’s role. “The film shoot begins from mid-2021 but it depends on when Pathan is complete. Shah Rukh will be donning prosthetics – something like Kamal Haasan had done in Indian (1996) when he played the double role of father and son, and for the 70-year-old father’s role, he wore a prosthetic mask designed by Michael Westmore and Michael Jones.”

After that, SRK will fly off to Spain for his Pathan schedule. According to the source, “Shah Rukh resumed shooting from December last year with Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. He will begin the Mumbai schedule by the end of February once he completes his second schedule for Atlee’s movie and then will fly off to Spain for the final Pathan shoot, which will happen from the first week of March.”

We reached out to Atlee who remained unavailable for comment.

