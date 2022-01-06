Throwback: When Shah Rukh Khan was horrified at the possibility of losing Gauri during her first pregnancy

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most popular couples in the Bollywood industry. Their timeless love story has always been a treat to hear. Shah Rukh and Gauri are proud parents of three kids – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Speaking of which, we recently got our hands over a major throwback story and we’re sure fans will love to know about it. Back in 1998, the ‘Chennai Express’ actor had revealed that there was a moment in his life when he thought Gauri would die in a hospital. Wondering when? Well, the superstar felt the possibility when Gauri went into labour during her first pregnancy.

Speaking with Reddif in 1988, Shah Rukh Khan had said, “I’ve lost my parents in hospitals — so I don’t like being in hospitals. And Gauri is quite fragile — and I’ve never seen her fall really sick, or seen her unwell. When I saw her in the hospital, they had put in tubes and stuff. And she was becoming delirious and she was really cold. I went with her to the operation theatre for her Caesarean… And (takes a deep breath) I thought she’d die. Didn’t even think about the kid at that point in time. It wasn’t important to me.”

The actor further had said, “She was shivering so much and I know logically that you don’t die while giving birth to babies… But still… (Lost in thought)… I just got a little scared.” However, everything went well and the couple welcomed their first child Aryan Khan in 1997.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan is back on sets. He will next be seen in ‘Pathan’ co-starring Deepika Padukone.

Also Read: Will scream and announce the film from rooftop: Taapsee Pannu on working with Shah Rukh Khan