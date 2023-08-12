EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor and Anees Bazmee part ways on their double role comedy due to ‘Creative Difference’

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Anees Bazmee, Dil Raju, and Shahid Kapoor are teaming up for the first time on an out-and-out comedy, which will roll from August 2023. Soon after, we reported that the film in question will be a double-role comedy, and the director, Anees Bazmee, plans to present Shahid Kapoor like never before. However, there have been major turn-in events over the last few weeks. According to sources close to the development, Anees Bazmee, and Shahid Kapoor have decided to part ways due to creative differences.

Shahid Kapoor and Anees Bazmee amicably part ways

“Shahid Kapoor, and Anees Bazmee have amicably decided to part ways on this comic caper,” revealed a source close to the development. Following the delay in the film’s shoot from August 2023, the makers were planning to take it on floors in September, however, post the recent development, the future course of action will be decided shortly.

Shahid Kapoor will start shooting for Koi Shaq next

The double-role comedy was reportedly titled Double Trouble and was to feature Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. “Apart from Rashmika, talks were on with another actress to come on board the film,” the source concluded. The comic caper was produced by Dil Raju.

Anees Bazmee meanwhile will be directing Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 next year. The comic caper will be the third installment of the successful Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise and go on floors in the first quarter of 2023. Shahid Kapoor will next start shooting for the Roshan Andrews-directed Koi Shaq produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios. The film is expected to go on floors in September this year for a 2024 release. Shahid also has the Dinesh Vijan production with Kriti Sanon up for release in December. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Shahid Kapoor.

