EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor and Sujoy Ghosh set to team up on a film; Shoot expected to start this year

Before moving on to Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's magnum opus, Karna, Shahid Kapoor is expected to complete a film with Kahaani filmmaker, Sujoy Ghosh. Details.

After the super success of Padmavaat and Kabir Singh, is probably in the best phase of his career. The actor has the remake of Telugu hit, Jersey, in his kitty ready for a theatrical release this Diwali and the film is keenly awaited by the audience and trade alike. After wrapping up the sport drama, Shahid moved on to director duo, Raj and DK’s web-series for Amazon Prime and shot for it from February to April in Goa, before calling it a schedule wrap.

And now, we have learnt that the actor is set to team up with Kahaani and Badla director, Sujoy Ghosh for a feature film. “Shahid and Sujoy have been speaking about a potential collaboration for a while now and things seem to have fallen in place. Shahid has liked a script and if all goes as planned, the film will go on floors this year itself,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that both Shahid and Sujoy are looking forward to work together.

Other details about the project, including the genre and producer, are in the wraps for now, however, given Sujoy’s track record we won’t be surprised if it’s a thriller. “Shahid is flooded with multiple offers, and he is being extremely careful about the scripts that he is associating himself with. While the actor wants to do commercial stuff, he is careful that it doesn’t belong to the run-of-the-mill world. After wrapping up the Sujoy Ghosh film, he is expected to move onto the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directed, Karna, which is an epic produced by Ronnie Screwvala,” the source added.

The exact dates of shoot will vary depending on the covid scenario, but at the moment, this collaboration is definitely in the offing and if things go as planned, it will be Shahid’s immediate next for the big screen after Jersey. Interestingly, Shahid was looking for the right script for his next after Jersey for quite some time now, and since he wasn’t happy with some of the stuff coming his way, he had refused on the offers. This includes two projects offered to him by . The actor is also in talks to portray the character of Chattraprati Shivaji in a film produced by Ashwin Varde, however, he still awaits the final draft of the script before saying a “yes.” Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more exclusive scoops on this upcoming collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Sujoy Ghosh. We are sure, this is going to be a smashing combo.

