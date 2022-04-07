EXCLUSIVE: Yash calls Rocky an ‘Underdog’ and ‘a man on a mission’; Describes KGF as a character driven story

The countdown for the return of Yash as Rocky Bhai in KGF: Chapter 2 has begun. The actor describes this Prashanth Neel directed gangster drama as an underdog story. “People want the underdog to win and it’s always nice to be an underdog. KGF is a character driven story,” he smiles. He describes his character of Rocky as someone who is focused to attain the goal. “Rocky is witty, quirky and has a certain attitude towards life,” he insists.

Yash adds, “He is very confused and has got a mission. He is just going up to the mission and doesn’t care what the obstacles are.” This time around, Rocky will be facing not one, but multiple competitors, with everyone looking to capture Kolar Gold Field. “Your enemies bring out the best in you. Because the strong personalities are trying to trouble Rocky, he becomes stronger and wilder.”

The Rocking Star has always spoken about his aspirations of burning all the woods and making it an Indian film industry. Is he looking at doing just the multilinguals going forward? “Ultimately, it’s all about what the story wants to say. If it’s a story that everyone wants to listen to, it becomes universal. There are many aspects involved – from how you present it to how different it is from the rest. All of us are figuring and trying (on what next), but the idea is to entertain as many audiences as possible,” he answers.

What next for Yash and when can one expect an announcement? “We are working on a script and it will take a little more time. We will tell you all very soon,” he keeps it short. There is chatter in the industry about KGF 3. Does the story continue even further? Yash smiles, “Wait till April 14 for that.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as the full video goes live soon.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan & Rajkumar Hirani film begins next week in Mumbai – SRK to juggle with Atlee’s next