EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s folded hands gesture, Vishal Punjabi reveals backstory

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married last week, and the stunning visuals from their Jaisalmer wedding left everyone in awe. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, ace wedding videographer Vishal Punjabi opened up about collaborating with the actor duo for their big day. Recalling his first meeting with Sid and Kiara, Vishal says that it was a breeze, thanks to some friendly referrals. “Kiara was already a fan of my work, having seen four of her bridesmaids' weddings that I had filmed. And one of Sid's buddies was a technical director I worked with for years, so I had access to the couple and came pre-approved. It was smooth sailing from the get-go,” he shares. Vishal Punjabi adds that when it comes to capturing the essence of a couple's love story on video, it's all about the faith they have in him. “We know how to bring their vision to life, even if it's just through a few chats and the aura they emit. So rest easy, trust us, we've got this in the bag.”

One of the highlights of their wedding video was Shershaah’s popular track “Ranjha”, which was playing in the background. Vishal reworked the song’s lyrics to fit the occasion. “The selection of the song in the couple's video was a collaborative effort. Kiara and Sid were big fans of our style of combining music and visuals in our films and wanted something unique for their wedding video. They had a strong connection to the song "Ranjha", which they had performed together in a previous project. However, the original lyrics were not quite fitting for a joyful wedding celebration. So, I got creative and rewrote the lyrics to convey a more upbeat and celebratory message, focusing on love, hope, and happiness. Kiara was thrilled with the new version and it was a perfect fit for the special day,” informs Vishal. Another heartfelt moment from their wedding video is of Sid and Kiara facing each other with folded hands. Sharing the backstory behind the viral moment, Vishal shares, “That moment really captures the essence of Kiara and Sid's relationship. They're both very grateful people, and I wanted to make sure that their wedding video reflected that. By folding their hands and facing each other, they are symbolizing their commitment to each other and their promise to always be humble and loving.”

He elaborates, “The visual is stunning and has come out in the pictures, but when you see it move ‘oh so slowly’, it comes to life and you feel it even more. It's a moment that sticks with you and fills your heart with warmth and happiness. We don't want to give away too much, nazar na lage. But we will say that this moment was carefully selected to embody the spirit of the day and the love that Kiara and Sid share. It’s how a wedding video should end. It’s also damn cute. I’m sure everyone that got married this season is kicking themselves for not doing something as cute.” Lastly, what was Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s reaction when they saw their wedding video for the first time? “Kiara surely cried. Sidharth wouldn’t stop beaming,” Vishal Punjabi signs off.

