Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu REVEALS what she was thinking when met Mithali Raj for 1st time; EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Taapsee Pannu will soon be seen in director Srijit Mukherji’s Shabaash Mithu, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the actress opened up about playing Mithali Raj. When asked about the brief that she got from the cricketer before she started shooting for the film, Taapsee informs, “See, the kind of woman of few words she is, she didn’t say anything for me to keep in mind.”

The Pink actress adds, “The only thing I kept observing, noticing and feeling was - how will I portray this person who is diametrically opposite to me as a person. First the cricket, then this personality, there is nothing in common for me to latch on to, so that is what I was thinking when I met her for the first time. And for what I had to keep in mind is, our core of the story was at no point I should leave this ideology that she followed her entire career or professional life, that’s just basic respect and the acknowledgement that women cricket deserves.”

Taapsee further elaborates, “That is the only thing she kept fighting for from the time she realised what her calling is. From the time she realised, okay when she became a part of the team and observed a lot of things around, then the only thing she wanted was just equality. So that became my core calling, or core sentiment or idea or something that I kept in mind when I performed each and every scene that I did.”

Shabaash Mithu releases on July 15.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

