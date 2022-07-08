EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki: He is the person every outsider looks up to

While Taapsee Pannu is busy promoting Srijit Mukherji’s Shabaash Mithu, she has also started shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the actress spoke about how much she looks up to the superstar actor. “I have a special admiration, which I don’t know how it gets even bigger than what I have for him. But also because we both hail from the same city, there is a certain affinity that I have towards him also because of that,” says Taapsee.

Further talking about their similar journey, the Pink actress adds, “Starting from scratch, being an outsider, yes. That way, yes. It’s just that I have told him that he is the benchmark or the person that every outsider, especially who comes from Delhi looks up to.”

Taapsee further elaborates, “When you work with people like him, or superstars like him you realise what the stakes of the word stardom or star (are). Paanch saal se koi picture nai aayi hai, but one move of his just creates a storm everywhere. His victories are personal, his loss is personal - that is stardom for me. That is stardom. Not what we feel star is.”

Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, Dunki also features Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. After shooting for a major portion in Mumbai’s Filmcity studio, the team will soon leave for Budapest and London for their international schedule.

Meanwhile, her upcoming biographical sports drama - Shabaash Mithu, in which she plays cricketer Mithali Raj, releases on July 15.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

Also Read | Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu REVEALS what she was thinking when met Mithali Raj for 1st time; EXCLUSIVE VIDEO