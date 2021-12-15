EXCLUSIVE: Vaani Kapoor on Shamshera, working with Ranbir Kapoor: The way they have made the film is beautiful

While Vaani Kapoor has been receiving a lot of encouragement for her performance in Abhishek Kapoor’s Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the actress also has Shamshera lined up for a release in 2022. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Vaani said that she is excited about the film. “I mean it’s the first time I am working with Karan Malhotra (director), Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt Sir, so I think the cast and the way they have made the film is beautiful. Very different from what I have done in the past,” says Vaani.

She further adds, “A period-drama, very different from the likes of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Shuddh Desi Romance or even a Befikre. I feel nice that I am getting to experiment in whatever realms of possibilities that I have in terms of the script that comes my way. I feel it's different for me.” Vaani also informs that they have finished shooting for the film, and it’s scheduled for a March release. Shamshera also reportedly features Ashutosh Rana in a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, she states that she hasn’t signed anything new as yet. “You know what happens is when you do films like these which are so wonderful, you want to wait it out and wait for something interesting to come your way again. I am just really hoping and praying something wonderful can come,” says Vaani.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor had also gone on Bigg Boss 15 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa recently to promote Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

