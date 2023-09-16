EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty come together for Mohit Suri's action thriller

In 2018, Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi joined the Rohit Shetty cop universe. The Khiladi got a massive introduction in the Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba, which led to his solo cop film, Sooryvanshi in Diwali 2021. The cop thriller was released in the midst of the pandemic and proved to be a major money spinner for all the stakeholders. While the cop universe is continuing to grow with the next in line being the Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Rohit Shetty is gearing up to collaborate with Akshay Kumar on a standalone action thriller.

Akshay Kumar teams up with Rohit Shetty and Mohit Suri

According to sources close to the development, Akshay Kumar has given the go-ahead to Rohit Shetty’s upcoming production which will be directed by Mohit Suri. “Rohit, Mohit, and Akshay have been discussing this project for a while now and the script has finally aligned itself with the vision of all three stakeholders. It’s an edge-of-the-seat action thriller and will feature Akshay in a never seen before role,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the film will ride on a strong cast, as the script warrants the presence of many key characters that act as a catalyst in taking the story forward. “It would be among the first of the many films that Rohit plans to produce in the time to come by. While all the narrations and paperwork are done, the team is sitting together to work on the shooting schedule now. It is expected to take off sometime next year, preferably in the first quarter of 2024,” the source informed adding further that both Akshay and Rohit are excited to reunite after the success of Sooryavanshi.

Rohit Shetty gears up to start Singham Again today

Rohit Shetty is meanwhile all set to start shooting for his ambitious Singham Again today at a studio in Mumbai. The fifth film of his cop universe features Ajay Devgn in lead with Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff making extended appearances. The film features Arjun Kapoor as the antagonist alongside Jackie Shroff, who was also a part of Sooryavanshi.

Akshay Kumar on the other hand is gearing up for the release of Mission Raniganj on October 6, followed by the Sudha Kongara-directed Soorarai Pottru adaptation in February and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in April. The Khiladi is all gearing up to start shooting for Khel Khel Mein very soon in UK and will also be shooting for his appearance of Sooryavanshi in Singham Again this year. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.a

