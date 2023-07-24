EXCLUSIVE: Diljit Dosanjh’s film on Jaswant Singh Khalra gets new title amid CBFC row; To premiere at TIFF

Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Rampal’s film Ghallughara, based on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra’s life, has been in the news since the past few months for its trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Reportedly, the board had raised objections to certain portions of the film, subsequently suggesting 21 changes for this Honey Trehan directorial, including removal of a few dialogues and a change in the movie’s title as well. Protesting these cuts, Ronnie Screwvala had even filed an appeal to the Bombay High Court. While a final decision on the cuts and the film’s fate still awaits, Pinkvilla has an update on this real life story based movie.

We have heard that this Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Rampal starrer is gearing up for its world premiere in Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). “It will be first screened for the audience at TIFF in September, and an official announcement on it will be made soon. The makers are excited to take their film to a prestigious festival like TIFF, and most likely the premiere date will be September 11. Furthermore, the film has also been retitled to Punjab 95, and an official announcement of that too will be made in a few days,” informs a source close to the development, adding that the efforts to release the film in India will go on simultaneously. The makers reportedly have been trying to obtain a Censor Certificate since December last year.

Ronnie Screwvala’s previous TIFF release

Ronnie Screwvala’s Vasan Bala directed Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota had also premiered at TIFF in 2018, and it had won the prestigious People's Choice Award: Midnight Madness. In the past, Ronnie has backed many content driven films including, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sonchiriya and The Sky Is Pink.

Meanwhile, Diljit will next be seen in Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s The Crew, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Apte to headline Tisca Chopra’s first feature directorial