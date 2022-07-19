EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal in talks with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee for a film; Deets Inside

Vicky Kaushal is on a roll. After wrapping up Shashank Khaitan’s film with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, the actor will start shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur co-starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, from August. The pre-production work on the film is going on in full swing, and Vicky has also started prepping for the part. Furthermore, he also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki headlined by Shah Rukh Khan in the pipeline. And now, Pinkvilla has heard of another exciting project that Vicky is in talks for.

We have heard that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee and Vicky Kaushal are in talks for a movie. “Vicky and Anees bhai have known each other for a while, and have been wanting to collaborate with each other. They recently even met at an award function and discussed the possibility further. They have an idea for the story, but they are yet to finalise the exact subject. However, they are keen to work together and will decide on a subject soon,” informs a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, Anees Bazmee’s next directorial is No Entry 2, with Salman Khan, which is expected to roll from January 2023. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker had opened up about the sequel. “My next film is No Entry Mein Entry. I met Salman Bhai recently and he has asked me to start work on that film. We had met for a narration and he really liked the script. It’s work in progress on No Entry Mein Entry. After writing over 50 films, my aim is to do good work and make good films going forward. No Entry Mein Entry is going to be a great entertainer,” Bazmee had said.

Vicky is currently holidaying in Maldives with actress-wife Katrina Kaif, and a few of their friends.

