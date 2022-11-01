EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jaideep Ahlawat remembers Irrfan Khan, gets emotional with late actor’s wife Sutapa’s message
Jaideep Ahlawat had first met Irrfan Khan at Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), when the Raazi actor was a student there.
In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Jaideep Ahlawat opened up on his admiration for Irrfan Khan. A while back, the Raazi actor had also visited Irrfan’s home, and had written about it on Instagram. During the conversation with Pinkvilla, the late actor’s wife Sutapa Sikdar even sent a surprise audio note for Jaideep. “I just want to tell you one thing. All my blessings are always with you, because you remind me so much of Irrfan. The passion, the kind of roles you are choosing, and what makes me feel very peaceful and happy is - the relay race he started has been now handed over to you guys,” said Sutapa.
She further added, “You guys are carrying forward the flame so well, I wish and hope you will win the race, and give it forward to the youngsters to come. Loads and loads of love, you feel like family. It was great meeting you and my best wishes are always for you.” Jaideep also spoke fondly about spending time at Irrfan and Sutapa’s residence.
Jaideep Ahlawat on visiting Irrfan Khan’s residence
Jaideep Ahlawat recalled, “It was a wonderful day. I got a message from their end, ‘Irrfan ne kuch ped lagaye the, unpe phal aa gaye. If you are free then come home.’ I always remembered that line, and had written it in the caption too when I had posted that picture. Aapke lagaye hue pedon pe phal aa gaye hai, and it’s symbolic in the sense he did inspire many like me, and hopefully we will keep growing and contributing. So I did go to their house and spent a lot of time there. We spoke for about three to four hours on many topics.” The Paatal Lok actor had first met Irrfan Khan at Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), when the former was a student there.
