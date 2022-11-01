EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jaideep Ahlawat remembers Irrfan Khan, gets emotional with late actor’s wife Sutapa’s message

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Jaideep Ahlawat opened up on his admiration for Irrfan Khan. A while back, the Raazi actor had also visited Irrfan’s home, and had written about it on Instagram. During the conversation with Pinkvilla, the late actor’s wife Sutapa Sikdar even sent a surprise audio note for Jaideep. “I just want to tell you one thing. All my blessings are always with you, because you remind me so much of Irrfan. The passion, the kind of roles you are choosing, and what makes me feel very peaceful and happy is - the relay race he started has been now handed over to you guys,” said Sutapa.

She further added, “You guys are carrying forward the flame so well, I wish and hope you will win the race, and give it forward to the youngsters to come. Loads and loads of love, you feel like family. It was great meeting you and my best wishes are always for you.” Jaideep also spoke fondly about spending time at Irrfan and Sutapa’s residence.