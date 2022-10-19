EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sidharth Malhotra recalls shooting for first SOTY poster with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan

On October 19, 2012, Karan Johar’s Student of the Year (SOTY) introduced three debutants - Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. Ten years down the line, all three actors have carved a niche for themselves in the film industry. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the Thank God actor went down the memory lane with a few special pictures from his decade-long journey in showbiz.

Talking about the image also featuring Varun and Alia from SOTY, Sidharth Malhotra shared, “Well, this is the reason that I am here. This is Student of The Year, me, Alia and Varun, 10 years ago. This is the first photoshoot for our campaign, Rahul Nanda and Karan Johar had designed this. We were wearing lovely colours, we did trials for this (with) Manish Malhotra. I remember we were really getting fit and pumping up for this photoshoot, because we had to be in correct shape, bronzed and oiled up.”

