EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sidharth Malhotra recalls shooting for first SOTY poster with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan
Karan Johar’s Student of the Year marks 10 years today, as the film had released on October 19, 2012
On October 19, 2012, Karan Johar’s Student of the Year (SOTY) introduced three debutants - Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. Ten years down the line, all three actors have carved a niche for themselves in the film industry. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the Thank God actor went down the memory lane with a few special pictures from his decade-long journey in showbiz.
Talking about the image also featuring Varun and Alia from SOTY, Sidharth Malhotra shared, “Well, this is the reason that I am here. This is Student of The Year, me, Alia and Varun, 10 years ago. This is the first photoshoot for our campaign, Rahul Nanda and Karan Johar had designed this. We were wearing lovely colours, we did trials for this (with) Manish Malhotra. I remember we were really getting fit and pumping up for this photoshoot, because we had to be in correct shape, bronzed and oiled up.”
The Ek Villain actor further added, “I actually felt I was more comfortable with the camera because I had modelled before, so I knew some of the tricks of the trade. Yea, these are precious pictures because this is the first time we faced camera for a poster.”
Do they discuss these special moments when they meet each other? “Of course. All three of us haven't worked together after that unfortunately, and I think a lot of us have changed features. People should decide that, it’s been 10 years. Do we look like we were ten years older?” questions Sidharth Malhotra.
