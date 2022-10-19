A Decade of Varun Dhawan: 11 successful films in 10 years proves the star's audience pull and connect

Varun Dhawan is one of the most successful new-gen actors in Bollywood, who has made a mark for himself, with the variety of roles he has essayed, catering to audiences of different age groups. He assisted Karan Johar on My Name Is Khan, as an assistant director, and then made his debut in the college drama Student Of The Year alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, which was a runaway success. Over the last 10 years, he has had 11 successes, and the success ratio is impeccable. He has mixed it up well with a range of different movies like ABCD2, Sui Dhaaga, Badlapur, October, JugJugg Jeeyo, Main Tera Hero and more.

Varun Dhawan catered to an audience focusing on children and the youth, and that has helped him build a loyal viewer-base, who anticipates his movie release with baited breaths. Dynamics have changed post pandemic and many big films failed to leave a mark. JugJugg Jeeyo was that rare film which found some acceptance theatrically and it just shows how spot on the actor has been with his movie choices. His next film Bhediya is again an unconventional film, but the intriguing concept has got many people rooting for it. Varun Dhawan is also very inclined to box office numbers and is well aware of how the movie and trade business works. His choices have been effective and most of his films have been able to connect to a good chunk of the audience.