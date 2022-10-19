A Decade of Sidharth Malhotra: How this student became the Shershaah of hearts through his movie journey

Of the three actors who made a debut in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, Sidharth Malhotra's journey has been very fascinating. Sidharth saw major successes at the start of his career, after which he had a string of films not doing too well. His last film Shershaah brought him and the film, a lot a critical acclaim, and made him a favourite of the masses, all over again. The actor has a number of projects lined up, all of which are equally anticipated.

Sidharth Malhotra didn't have a fixed career trajectory. Immediately after Student Of The Year, he was seen in Hasee Toh Phasee, an urban rom-com that found patronage from its target audience. He found major commercial success wth Ek Villain, which till date, remains Sidharth's highest theatrical grosser. He hit the mark in terms of content, with films like Kapoor and Sons and Ittefaq, but missed the mark on numerous occasions with Jabariya Jodi, Marjaavan and Baar Baar Dekho. Although his career has been a mixed bag of sorts, he continues to have a loyal fan-following consisting of young, urban crowd. The impact of Shershaah has been massive on his career, and he is expected to be seen in numerous interesting and exciting projects, in the times to come. The actor has not shied away from risky projects and it is expected that he takes on some interesting and exciting projects in the times to come.